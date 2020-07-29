Copperas Cove Independent School District parents will officially make their choice of fall instruction for their student(s) beginning on Monday.
The district will be sending out an email which will contain a commitment form for parents to choose either on-campus learning or virtual learning, Superintendent Joe Burns said in a July 14 letter to parents.
“Your child’s schedule and teacher assignments cannot be finalized until we receive your final commitment,” Burns said in the letter.
Previously, parents were asked to complete a survey to indicate which fall instruction method they were considering.
The intent of the survey was for the district to begin looking at initial staffing requirements for the upcoming school year, which is still anticipated to begin on time.
The Copperas Cove ISD and Coryell County officials both said on Monday that they have not discussed plans to push the district’s start date for face-to-face education past the first day of school which is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for CCISD, said simply that the district is planning to return to school with an option of in-person learning as well as a virtual learning platform.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said the county has not discussed moving the date back at this time.
He said if schools decided to delay their start of in-person instruction, that would be up to them.
Burns said offering the in-person instruction is a requirement from the Texas Education Agency after it published guidance to school districts on July 7.
For those students choosing in-person learning, face coverings will be required for students and teachers while on campus. All staff will be trained on coronavirus prevention prior to the first day of school, Burns said.
There will be increased cleaning and sanitation of the campuses, as well as frequent reminders to wash hands and practice social distancing.
For students who choose at-home learning, they will be expected to participate on a daily basis.
The learning will combine video-based, teacher-led instruction along with independent learning opportunities, Burns said in his letter.
“A structured schedule will be provided, and students should be online and engaged in learning daily throughout the school week,” Burns said.
The district acknowledged that some courses for secondary students — sixth through 12th grade — would not be available for at-home learning, such as advanced science labs, welding or the certified nursing assistant course.
“For these specialized courses that are not offered for At-Home Learning, students will have the option to either attend On-Campus Learning or CCISD staff will work with your child to find a suitable replacement course,” Burns said in the letter to parents.
Burns indicated in his letter to parents that they could change their choice, but he said students will be expected to remain in the chosen option for at least six weeks to limit staffing and scheduling complexities.
“We understand that circumstances could change for our families throughout the semester, and adjustments will be examined on a case-by-case basis,” Burns said in his letter.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
