“Wash your hands and get them clean. It will keep you healthy. You know what I mean.” Copperas Cove Health Sciences student Kimberly Cimmino sang to pre-K students at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy as she helped them learn the importance of handwashing now more than even during flu season and the outbreak of the coronavirus.
When it comes to preventing viral infections — especially those that spread via droplets from coughs and sneezes — washing the hands is always the first-line of defense, says Mae Stevens Parent Community Outreach Coordinator Brandy Petty.
“Not only is remembering to wash important, but practicing the habit of washing properly is essential to preventing the spread of germs among the population of nearly 600 three, four and five year old students,” Petty said.
The school enlists the help of students from the high school annually as a way to provide real world experience to teens interested in beginning careers in the health science and nursing industries. Copperas Cove High School’s CNA and Pharmacy Technician Program students worked with the young scholars to practice their handwashing skills. The lesson included basic information on when and why it’s important to wash their hands, how to make sure students got soap on all parts of their hands and fingers, and what to do with their paper towel after drying their hands up.
“They learned the proper steps in handwashing and how to do it in a fun way with a jingle that was created,” said high school senior N’Kya Smith.
Now, in the midst of the recent coronavirus outbreak, correctly washing the hands remains public health officials’ top advice when it comes to controlling infection rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists best practices for hand washing to include not only rinsing the hands with water, but also applying soap and scrubbing the palms, the back of the hands, between the fingers, and under the fingernails. A person should scrub his hands for at least 20 seconds before rinsing the soap and drying the hands with a clean towel.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers found that 30 percent of people do not wash their hands after using the restroom and of those that do wash their hands, only half of them were using the correct techniques. The most common mistake was that those washing their hands incorrectly where spending fewer than 15 seconds on the procedure. The catchy tune created by the CCHS students kept Mae Stevens students washing and scrubbing for more than 20 seconds.
Singing the memorable jingle she learned, 5-year-old Araceli Reyes was happy to demonstrate the proper hand-washing technique.
“The girls taught me how to wash my hands the right way,” exclaimed Reyes. “Before you eat, there’s germs on your hands. I don’t want to share my germs.”
As the coronavirus continues to spread through air travel, MIT researched global flights and determined the following factors affecting the spread of infectious diseases.
- 1 in 5 people or 20 percent washed their hands after using the restroom.
- If 3 in 5 people or 60 percent washed their hands after using the restroom, it could slow down the spread of infections by almost 70 percent.
- Increasing the number of people with clean hands by even 10 percent could slow down the rate at which disease can spread by as much as 24 percent.
