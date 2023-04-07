Melissa Wyrick of Clements/Parsons Elementary found life too overwhelming at times to worry about her own desire to complete her college education. She focused on her military husband, two children with special needs, and her job as a paraprofessional in a special education classroom.
With eight years of classroom experience, she jumped at the chance given to her by CCISD to finally obtain her bachelor’s degree in education.
“I was stagnant in life and wasn’t sure when I could finish my degree. I thought working as a paraprofessional would be the furthest I could get,” Wyrick said. “Not only has the R.I.S.E. program given me the confidence to finish my degree, but it has also given me opportunities to meet new people and grow.
“While working through the year, my relationships with others were built and I finally found where I belong which was outside of being a wife and mom. I was finally able to regain myself as an individual with confidence.”
Wyrick was selected for Copperas Cove ISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. Wyrick had earned 120 credits upon entering the program.
The school district began paying for Wyrick’s college courses, so she is able to finally obtain her bachelor’s degree and teaching certification.
With the support of a mentor teacher, Wyrick now has her own classroom teaching students who are receiving special education services.
“The biggest challenge I have had as a first-year teacher is balancing work with home life. Working as a Life Skills teacher, I am constantly being rewarded when my students meet their goals,” Wyrick said. “Multiple students of mine are nonverbal and have little communication, but with the implementation of the classroom communication board, my students are able to communicate their wants and needs.
“This has transferred into making small words or phrases. Giving my students a voice is one of the biggest rewards I have been given this year.”
With the school year ending in a matter of weeks, Wyrick looks back with gratitude that she is able to work in a field that she is passionate about.
“I was nervous and excited to have my own classroom because I was finally able to make my dream come true,” Wyrick said. “While raising special needs kids has postponed my degree, CCISD has given me the guidance and confidence to finish my degree while still making an impact in students’ lives.”
