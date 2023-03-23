“A year of tomorrows became yesterdays in the blink of an eye.” This is how Williams/Ledger Elementary intern teacher Kesha Martin describes her journey to obtain her degree and certification to become a classroom teacher.
A Copperas Cove High School 1995 graduate and daughter of a retired Copperas Cove ISD employee, Martin has worked in the school district for eight years in a variety of positions including special education aide to the profoundly disabled, English as a Second Language paraprofessional, in-school suspension aide, behavior support coach, substitute teacher, and other duties as assigned.
“Many different events happened in my life to put me on the path I am on right now,” Martin said. “I started with CCISD after the birth of my daughter. I looked forward to having a rewarding career that would allow for a schedule similar to hers. I always wanted to return to school for a teaching certificate, but time seemed to slip away.”
Martin successfully completed 82 college credits when the COVID pandemic hit and all school employees worked to meet the needs of students and families both in and outside the classroom, further delaying Martin’s goal of finishing her formal education.
In March 2021, Martin’s husband was killed in a motorcycle accident. Martin said the “dark time” in her life that began with COVID had taken an ugly turn leaving her as a widow, a single parent, and heading up a family with only one income.
“Williams/Ledger Elementary staff came together to make sure my daughter and I never felt alone,” Martin said. “Then, another break in the storm happened with the R.I.S.E. program that would allow me to work, go to school, and spend time with my daughter all while working to ensure a better future for us and for her.”
CCISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. CCISD pays for the college courses so employees are able to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications. Martin was accepted into the program and became an intern teacher in a special education resource classroom.
“The RISE program is an amazing opportunity,” Martin said. “I received a (pay) raise and received supported on-the-job training. The first couple of weeks were a little overwhelming, and I relied heavily on my mentor teacher who believed in me even when I had doubts. I look back now with nine weeks left in the school year and wonder how it all went by so quickly.”
Martin is on track to complete her bachelor’s degree in education and teaching certification in August 2024.
“Dreams change. Paths change. I know that the future is bright,” Martin said. “The support from everyone in the program is indescribable, and that is where my confidence really comes from…from administrative school personnel to teacher mentors, coworkers to community leaders. People are supportive and encouraging, reminding us that none of us are alone.”
