“A year of tomorrows became yesterdays in the blink of an eye.” This is how Williams/Ledger Elementary intern teacher Kesha Martin describes her journey to obtain her degree and certification to become a classroom teacher.

A Copperas Cove High School 1995 graduate and daughter of a retired Copperas Cove ISD employee, Martin has worked in the school district for eight years in a variety of positions including special education aide to the profoundly disabled, English as a Second Language paraprofessional, in-school suspension aide, behavior support coach, substitute teacher, and other duties as assigned.

