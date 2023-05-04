Melody Collins’ life has not turned out as she originally thought it would. In fact, it is even better than she could have ever imagined. A force to be reckoned with on the mat, Collins was one of fewer than 2% of high school athletes selected to compete in college sports. Upon graduation from high school, Collins received a scholarship to compete in college women’s wrestling at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. Planning to own her own company, Collins declared a major in business and minor in psychology.

Collins became a young mother, dropped out of college, and devoted her time and energy to raising her daughter. After the birth of her son, Collins enrolled in online college courses with the encouragement of her husband.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.