Melody Collins’ life has not turned out as she originally thought it would. In fact, it is even better than she could have ever imagined. A force to be reckoned with on the mat, Collins was one of fewer than 2% of high school athletes selected to compete in college sports. Upon graduation from high school, Collins received a scholarship to compete in college women’s wrestling at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. Planning to own her own company, Collins declared a major in business and minor in psychology.
Collins became a young mother, dropped out of college, and devoted her time and energy to raising her daughter. After the birth of her son, Collins enrolled in online college courses with the encouragement of her husband.
“I have heard from family and friends that I am great with children and I love being around children. So, I decided to go for my degree in education,” Collins said.
With several years passing and a change in schools, college majors, and life circumstances, Collins’ college degree still eluded her.
“I took several breaks so I could be present in my children’s lives, and my own education took a back seat. Still, my goal was to finish my education,” Collins said.
She developed a comfort level with children, having taught children’s Sunday school at her church and taught her own children until they reached school age. As Collins’ children headed off to school, so did she as a paraprofessional at Williams/Ledger Elementary School. This year, Collins was selected for CCISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit.
“The R.I.S.E. program has given me hope that finishing my degree is possible. I am given so much information that I am able to use every day. I have so much confidence in the classroom but also in myself,” Collins said. “I was very nervous when I first started teaching my own class but I got into the swing of things and can’t imagine not seeing these smiling faces every day.
“This year has been such an honor and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity.
“Thank you to CCISD for the R.I.S.E. program and for giving others like me the opportunity to continue our careers and fulfill our dreams of being classroom teachers.”
