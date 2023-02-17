EDUCATION Graphic

More than $300,000 in Texas Jobs and Education for Texans grants will add to the continually expanding list of certifications that students at Copperas Cove High School are able to obtain so they are college and career ready beyond high school.

Copperas Cove High School received a grant for $175,522 to further train students in the manufacturing career pathway. The grant funding will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 208 students, providing training in the occupation of packaging & filling machine operators and tenders.

