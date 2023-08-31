Copperas Cove ISD has a new campus designated as a Purple Star Campus.
The district announced last week Crossroads High School as the most recent campus to earn the distinction.
The designation for the 2023-24 school year, announced Aug. 24, is the first for Crossroads since the Texas legislature established the designation during the 2019 legislative session.
“We are incredibly thankful for the recognition of the hard work our staff and students at Crossroads High School have put in to making every student who enters Copperas Cove ISD feel welcome and affording them all an opportunity to thrive,” CCISD superintendent Joe Burns said. “We greatly appreciate what our military-connected families do for our country and are thankful we can help them along their journey. We look forward to the opportunity to continue walking alongside our military-connected families for years to come and hope they continue to thrive in the classroom and in life after their time in Copperas Cove ISD and thank the Texas Education Agency for its recognition of our efforts with this designation.”
The Purple Star Campus designation recognizes public and charter schools in the state that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families.
Among the criteria are: a campus-based military liaison who help support military-connected students and their families and offer professional development for staff related to military-connected students, creating and maintaining an easily accessible web page with information for military-connected students and families, a campus transition program which help adapt students to new school environments and processes and one of either a resolution showing support for military-connected students and families, participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month or a partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active duty military members.
“We recognize the challenges military-connected students often face when transitioning schools, and by fostering an environment that embraces their unique experiences, these schools are creating a nurturing atmosphere where every individual student can thrive,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “Campuses with a Purple Star designation let military families know that they are dedicated to providing the best quality educational experience for their children while in Texas public schools.”
Crossroads’ designation makes it the 10th CCISD campus to receive the honor since its inception, alongside Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, Martin Walker Elementary, Williams/Ledger Elementary, Hettie Halstead Elementary, Fairview/Jewell Elementary, Clements/Parsons Elementary, House Creek Elementary, Copperas Cove Junior High and Copperas Cove High School.
“This honor is a testament to the hard work our staff puts in to help guide our students both in and out of the classrooms here at Crossroads High School,” principal Pat Crawley said. “We are thankful for the support we receive from our school board, superintendent Dr. Joe Burns and our administration, as well as the families of our military-connected families to help all of our students receive a quality education in an environment where they can thrive. We aim to improve every day, and we will continue to look for ways we can support our students and military-connected families better moving forward.”
“I am so honored that our campus was recognized as a Purple Star Campus, the staff and students here have worked hard to make sure every student that comes through our doors feels welcomed and connected,” Crossroads counselor Audrey Trahan said. “Crossroads staff, our Student to Student (S2S) club and our Adopt-a-Unit from Fort Cavazos have a lot of plans this year and we’ll do even better than last year.”
Copperas Cove ISD estimates more than 47% of its students are military-connected, which includes families with an active duty or former member of the United States military, current or former member of the Texas National Guard, current or members of a reserve force in the United States military and students who are dependents of a military or reserve force member either injured or killed in the line of duty.
“We know how difficult the transition for students and families can be when they change duty stations and work tirelessly to promote an atmosphere that makes all of our families feel welcome and helps our military-connected families make a smoother transition to Copperas Cove ISD,” said Amanda Crawley, CCISD Deputy Superintendent for Instructional Services. “We are so proud of the work our staff at Crossroads High School have put in and their continued commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for not only our military students, but for all students. Crossroads is a unique campus that excels in going the extra mile to ensure students are successful, college- and career-ready graduates.”
