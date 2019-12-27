Patricia Crawford 12-27

Patricia Crawford

 courtesy/CCISD

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America…” Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy students stand to salute the flag every morning at school while learning the importance of patriotism.

For pre-K4 teacher Patricia Crawford, enlightening students about the American way of life and developing pride in our nation is paramount. Teachers prepare students to be thoughtful, active citizens who have an appreciation for the basic values and attitudes of the country and national heritage. Through teaching students about the history of their country, they help them understand and become ready to protect it, said Principal Mary Derrick.

