In a first-of-its-kind festival, the Copperas Cove Independent School District showcased the talent of its students involved in the fine arts across the district.
Ranging from elementary to high school, students entertained the crowd of parents filtering in throughout the day last Saturday at the high school cafeteria.
Along with vocal, instrumental, visual or theatrical performers, several students put their artwork on display, from ultra-realistic canvas paintings, to sculptures, to abstract works of art.
Senior student artist Allyra Riopelle showed off her abstract piece that she created with a variety of different techniques.
Her piece had deep meaning and one that others could relate to.
“For my piece, I wanted to cover the process of healing from mental afflictions or mental abuse,” the senior said. “I wanted to showcase how healing isn’t linear.”
In her piece, titled “Haunted,” a girl is hiding from a monster — depicted as a shadowy figure — across a hall.
The girl is seen clutching a patched up stuffed bunny as she leans further back against the headboard, eyes afright, staring out her door. On the foot of the bed is a spilled bottle of wine and some already-smoked cigarettes, symbolic of past hurts she has experienced. Two candles point inward toward her.
On the reverse side of the piece is the monster at the frame of the door with a candle lit and other often-used candles on either side of the hall.
Both pictures sit atop a candle that is at the center of a pentagram with five heavily-burned candles, symbolic of the girl’s seeking refuge in a higher power to overcome her struggles. The picture is dripped with melted wax, and melted wax riddles the pentagram and the board the whole piece sits on.
“Basically, she’s been improving more in her schoolwork,” Riopelle said. “She’s been working really hard, but some nights and sometimes she gets brought back to those really bad memories. So she looks for help or assistance within a higher power and she has to go through more struggles and strife.
“But within her room, you see signs of her improving, and ultimately, she’s going to overcome her struggles.”
Not necessarily representative of herself, Riopelle said it is representative of anyone who finds themselves in a traumatic or stressful situation and they feel like they keep falling back into it.
“Oftentimes, going through therapy or communicating it with someone isn’t enough,” she said. “There’s this kind of feeling that you’re always going to be stuck, that you’re afraid, that you’re stuck in this moment, and even the slightest thing could bring you back.
“And working to heal from that point is really important, so I wanted to showcase that.”
Riopelle, who plans to continue another year at Central Texas College and then attend the Rhode Island School of Design after graduation, said the district creating a fine arts festival to showcase the student artwork is important in that it gives her confidence in showing her work.
One of Riopelle’s teachers, Crissy Bachi, is the local sponsor for the National Art Honor Society.
The society is an organization under the National Art Education Association.
“NAHS is just a way for us to bring together artists of all different genres — those that do sculpture, 3D or abstract realism,” Bachie said.
Speaking to what Riopelle conveyed with her piece is that artwork can be therapeutic.
“One of the ways for people to express some of their emotions and get past those mental health issues is art therapy,” she said. “And so NAHS is really big on trying to promote healthy ways to express our emotions and get those emotions out without doing something like vandalism, theft or something like that.”
Performing the vocal and theatrical arts last weekend was sophomore Diane Manguerra.
At the inaugural fine arts festival, Manguerra performed her state-qualified solo entitled “Do Not Go, My Love,” a song by Richard Hageman, Robert White, and Samuel Sanders.
She also performed toward the end of the event in the one-act play with the theater arts department: Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Manguerra said it felt special that the district created the festival.
“I’ve been in the Copperas Cove Independent School District my entire life, basically,” she said. “So to see all my old schools and see how my (former) directors are doing, it means a lot to me.
“And I think it’s a really cool thing for all the art kids and all the fine arts (students) to just come together as one big family.”
She said she thinks it is nice to see the fine arts recognized on the same level as some of the athletics programs.
“They have a lot of fundraising and they get more recognition because football and volleyball, they’re bigger things,” the sophomore said. “And fine arts, we’re not as recognized. So to see so many people here today, it’s just really impactful.”
Manguerra said she has been singing since the age of 3 and has been interested in musical theater for the past few years. At the festival, she envisioned the impact she could have on some younger students.
“The idea that I have that impact while working at a booth or making memories for these kids to get them really interested in this type of stuff, it’s a really big impact that I would like to make.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.