Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. The greater the number of people who know how to control bleeding in an injured patient, the greater the chances of surviving that injury. Texas House Bill 496 passed by the state legislature mandates all school personnel train through a Stop the
Bleed program.
Dr. Scott Seagraves of Baylor Scott and White presented hands-on presentations to more than 1,200 CCISD staff who gained the skills and empowerment to be an immediate responder and render aid not only school property, but also in everyday situations when a traumatic injury involving blood loss occurs.
“If you can’t use your phone or don’t know how to unlock someone else’s phone, use another type of alert like pulling a fire alarm to which help will respond,” Seagraves said.
Staff members practiced putting tourniquets on themselves, each other, and also practiced packing a wound.
“With a tourniquet, tighten it until the person shouts that it is tight enough and you see that the bleeding is stopped,” Seagraves said. “Improvised tourniquets include belts and shoelaces. Mark the time on the tourniquet that it was applied.”
The mandated bleed education includes hemorrhage control and bleeding control.
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Parent Outreach Coordinator Brandy Petty works with staff, students and family members.
“The thought of a student or staff member getting hurt in any of our schools is scary,” Petty said. “But in an emergency situation, it’s good to have that knowledge to be able to pull from so we can help to save someone’s life.”
The new law also requires that school districts make available bleeding control stations on each campus. The bleeding control stations include tourniquets, chest seals, compression bandages, bleeding control bandages, space emergency blankets, latex-free gloves, markers, scissors and instructional documents developed by the American College of Surgeons of the US Department of Homeland Security. The station may also medical items or information that is approved by local law enforcement or EMS personnel. Stations have been created at all CCISD schools. Most are nearby the automatic external defibrillators located on CCISD campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.