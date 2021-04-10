On April 15, CCISD will celebrate its military-connected students to thank them for the sacrifices they make for the country, including long separations from parents, multiple household moves, and more.
Students are invited to join district staff and wear purple on April 15.
Send the district a photo of you and your staff wearing purple and the district will give you a shout out and tag you on its CCISD social media platforms.
