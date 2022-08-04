This year’s Copperas Cove Independent School District Ranger Reading Camp rocked — literally. The theme for this year’s camp was “Reading Rocks.”
A total of 176 students attended this year’s camp and learned about the three types of rocks: igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic. This year’s instruction included how each of those rocks are formed.
The camp, which was held at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School, had many activities for the students and those activities helped reinforce each students reading skills. The camp was staffed by elementary teachers who teach in other CCISD schools.
Jennifer Cresswell, a district literacy coach and a reading academy’s cohort leader, said student attendees are invited based on recommendations from teachers.
“Teachers make their recommendations based on which students would benefit from extra help and support with their reading skills and students who are at risk for falling behind over the summer for being out of school for so long,” Cresswell said.
Once all children are registered, any spots left over are filled by other students invited by the district.
Elida Vasquez, a fifth grade teacher at Williams Ledger Elementary School, said this is her first year helping with the Ranger Reading Camp.
“What the students are doing is enjoying their project by eating it,” Vasquez said. “First, we watched a video about igneous rocks, and we learned that they are formed by volcanoes erupting and lava, which is really hot when it comes out and after thousands of years, it cools and forms the rocks.
“We used chocolate and so we put it in the microwave and melted it and then after it melted we formed lava and then we put it over an ice cream cup so that lava could harden and form an igneous rock or rocks, so we made edible igneous rocks.
“It definitely seems like everyone had a good time making the rocks, and eating them. This helped the students with some hands-on learning where they were able to put their plan into action, and be able to summarize and take what they have learned.
Heather Gutierrez, a fourth grade reading teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary School, helped out at this year’s Ranger Reading Camp.
“This is my first year being a part of the Ranger Reading Camp,” Gutierrez said. “I have really enjoyed this camp. I have also enjoyed being able to work with small groups (and) also like to get to partner teach because something that I don’t get to do during the regular school year. I wanted to get involved with the Ranger Reading Camp because reading is so important and it carries over to everything a student does and learns.”
Student Gianna Livingston said she had fun at the camp.
“I learned about rocks and how they are made,” she said. “I did not know that camp could actually be about rocks.”
The House Creek Elementary fifth grader said she also liked making friends at the camp.
Another student, fourth grader LaVincent Sims of Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, said he likes to read and was sad the camp was ending.
“My favorite activity during Ranger Reading Camp was a dodge ball game where we learned how to spell words after hitting a cone with a dodge ball, and whoever got the most words wins,” he said.
