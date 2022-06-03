Summer is here, but kids still need to eat. CCISD Child Nutrition staff serve thousands of meals to students through its Seamless Summer Program each year that opens on June 6 and runs through July 29 at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, House Creek Elementary, and S. C. Lee Junior High campuses.
“We will be running the Seamless Summer Program offering free meals for kids 18 and younger during the months of June and July at different campuses here at CCISD,” CCISD Director of Child Nutrition Melissa Bryan said. “As the (USDA) waivers that we used last summer have expired, we will be running our normal summer feeding program which will require kids to eat the meals at the site at the designated meal serving times. We will not have curbside meal pick up this summer.”
The summer feeding program will be the last of universal free lunches. CCISD and most schools across the country have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic caused school closures in March 2020. However, waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expire June 30, 2022 despite school nutrition advocates including CCISD Director of Child Nutrition Director Melissa Bryan going to Washington, D.C. to meet with congressmen and senators requesting an extension. School meal programs will return to pre-pandemic procedures for the 2022-23 school year, which means free breakfast continues for all students, but free lunch will not. Students may receive free meals from an approved free or reduced-price meal benefit application.
“We will be releasing the new USDA Free and Reduced Meal Applications for the 2022-2023 school year on July 15, 2022. These will be submitted electronically through https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application. By completing the application prior to school starting, it ensures that your child does not incur any negative meal balances.”
Families who do not have access to a computer may stop by the CCISD Child Nutrition Department at 703 W. Ave. D for assistance in completing the application.
A million meals
In the 2021-2022 school year, the CCISD Child Nutrition Department served more than one million meals to students. With 72 child nutrition staff on CCISD campuses, that equates to each staff member providing nearly 17,000 meals to kids over the last nine months.
Numbers jumped significantly from the 2020-2021 school year where students were served both on campus and remote curbside service was provided due to COVID-19 to the 2021-2022 school year.
In 2020-2021, the district provided a total of 953,867 meals, and in 2021-2022, it served 1,208,172.
Dates, locations and times of summer feeding are as follows:
June 6- 24 & July 11-29:
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary (Jewell Cafeteria), 710 S. 5th Street, Copperas Cove
Monday - Friday
Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
June 6-24:
House Creek Elementary, 351 Lutheran Church Road, Copperas Cove
Monday - Friday
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
June 6- 24:
S. C. Lee Jr High, 1205 Courtney Lane, Copperas Cove
Monday- Friday
Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
