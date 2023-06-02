Gary Edmonds

The Copperas Cove ISD Transportation Department transports more than 600,000 students every school year with nearly 100 different routes. Lead Driver Trainer Gary Edmonds knows every road on every route and knows most every student by name. He has worked with the transportation department for more than 15 years.

“Gary is not only in charge of training drivers, but he is also a substitute driver himself,” CCISD Transportation Director Eric West said. “He has been with the district so long that he knows exactly where every route goes. His knowledge is invaluable to the transportation department. We can ask Gary to cover any route at the last minute and know for certain that he will run the route on time and get the students safely to their destination. He has driven them all.”

