The Copperas Cove ISD Transportation Department transports more than 600,000 students every school year with nearly 100 different routes. Lead Driver Trainer Gary Edmonds knows every road on every route and knows most every student by name. He has worked with the transportation department for more than 15 years.
“Gary is not only in charge of training drivers, but he is also a substitute driver himself,” CCISD Transportation Director Eric West said. “He has been with the district so long that he knows exactly where every route goes. His knowledge is invaluable to the transportation department. We can ask Gary to cover any route at the last minute and know for certain that he will run the route on time and get the students safely to their destination. He has driven them all.”
In addition to training drivers and being a driver himself, Edmonds also works as the lead school bus video technician. He installs and maintains the video camera systems on all buses. When an allegation is made that school bus rules have been violated, Edmonds pulls the video footage and investigates.
“Gary has an amazing rapport with students, parents, and district staff to ensure students follow school bus safety rules,” West said.
Edmonds not only trains transportation employees, but also assists athletic coaches to obtain their CDL licenses. Edmonds trained more than 20 district employees to move from a regular license to a Commercial Driver’s License with school bus and passenger endorsements.
“Gary’s personality and patience are a crucial aspect of him being able to train so efficiently. He understands that everyone learns at his own pace, and each individual has his own learning style and preferences,” West said. “Some people may pick up new concepts quickly, while others may require more time and repetition. Being patient while training people demonstrates that you are willing to invest the time and effort to help them develop their skills and knowledge. Gary builds a positive learning environment where individuals feel comfortable asking questions and seeking feedback without fear or judgment or criticism.”
While many school districts have struggled with bus driver shortages, CCISD has remained fully staffed for more than two years.
“Gary is a big reason for this. Having a good training program positively impacts the transportation department culture because it improves job satisfaction, engagement, and retention,” West said. “School bus driver training is critical for improving student safety. By ensuring that drivers have the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to operate safely and efficiently, we can help to protect our most vulnerable passengers and ensure that they arrive at school and home safely every day.”
Edmonds was named the CCISD 2023 Transportation Department Employee of the Year.
