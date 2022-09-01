Kai Thornton

Kai Thornton

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove ISD Transportation Department Shop Foreman Kai Thornton never knows what will happen in his day at work. But that is what makes him love his job the most.

“Being able to transport students, I can start the day off positive for that child and keep that positivity going throughout the day,” Thornton said. “A lot of it is patience. There are a lot of different personalities on a school bus. Some tend to be very vocal and very out there. Some are quiet. Some you have to recognize how to approach. So, it’s kind of a balancing game as far as what you are dealing with. So, you have to have a good mindset.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.