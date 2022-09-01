Copperas Cove ISD Transportation Department Shop Foreman Kai Thornton never knows what will happen in his day at work. But that is what makes him love his job the most.
“Being able to transport students, I can start the day off positive for that child and keep that positivity going throughout the day,” Thornton said. “A lot of it is patience. There are a lot of different personalities on a school bus. Some tend to be very vocal and very out there. Some are quiet. Some you have to recognize how to approach. So, it’s kind of a balancing game as far as what you are dealing with. So, you have to have a good mindset.”
When the CCISD Transportation Department shop foreman retired from the district, Director Eric West said Thornton continued the department’s record of excellent service.
“Kai really stepped up for the department and filled that role,” West said. “His work ethic and ‘lead by example’ attitude motivates all other employees to work hard.”
West said Thornton is dedicated to ensuring every vehicle in Copperas Cove ISD’s fleet is well-maintained.
“I have been consistently impressed with his work ethic, positive attitude, and productivity while he has been the shop foreman. Kai is not only in charge of maintaining buses but every vehicle that CCISD owns. This includes grounds, maintenance, custodians, food services vehicles and trailers,” West said. “CCISD would not be able to run without his help. Safely transporting students is our number one goal and we could not accomplish that goal without Kai. He is always on call ready to jump into action to assist with break downs and mechanical issues. This could be after hours or on weekends. He is always there to answer the phone and to provide help. When we are short on drivers, we have asked Kai to fill in as a bus driver. He has done this with his same positive attitude, driving whatever bus we needed him on and safely transporting those students to school.”
West said Thornton shows up to work, leads his fellow mechanics, and gets the job done day in and day out. Because of Thornton’s attitude and work ethic, West named Thornton as the 2022 CCISD Transportation Department Employee of the Year.
“Just making sure for the kids that the buses are safe and for the employees and staff who use the buses as well,” Thornton said. “It’s not money-based. I like my job. It keeps me busy — very busy.”
CCISD employs nearly 100 drivers and transports nearly 5,000 students daily, driving more than 600,000 miles each school year. CCISD has not had a fatality-related school bus accident in more than 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.