Starlettes

The Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes Dance Team snap a photo with their instructors from American Dance/Drill Team. The private camp produced 15 All-American, All-American Honorable Mention, and Jr. All-American selections.

 Courtesy Photo

While many junior high students were out at the lake or amusement park this summer, the Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes dance team was learning outside the classroom through a private dance camp that pushed the students to their physical, mental, and emotional limits.

“We challenged our bodies and minds by practicing and perfecting our dances,” dancer Aubrielle Parker said. “Even though the camp made our bodies sore, performing all of the dances we learned made it worth it.”

