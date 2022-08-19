While many junior high students were out at the lake or amusement park this summer, the Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes dance team was learning outside the classroom through a private dance camp that pushed the students to their physical, mental, and emotional limits.
“We challenged our bodies and minds by practicing and perfecting our dances,” dancer Aubrielle Parker said. “Even though the camp made our bodies sore, performing all of the dances we learned made it worth it.”
Starlette Emily Bredwell agreed but was determined to continue coming to camp every day.
“When camp started, after a day, I was really sore and it was very hard,” Bredwell said. “But once I got used to doing it every day, I had lots of fun and it became much simpler.”
CCJHS Starlettes director and teacher Chrissa Link chose a private camp for the team this year, which is one of the largest in the school’s history with 27 members.
“Summer camp requires an enormous amount of preparation for the team members, the officers and the director,” Link said. “Our students learned several routines of various styles and engaged in daily team building activities and dance technique workshops.”
Learning the different dance steps to multiple routines in four days was challenging, Starlette Rebekah Howell said.
“When I started camp, I had the mindset to not be frustrated and I knew I wasn’t going to be perfect on the first day,” Howell said. “I had the challenge of having to practice more outside of camp. We learned so much in such a short amount of time.”
Studies have proven that dance promotes neurological development and improves cognitive abilities as well as physical fitness, flexibility, balance, spatial awareness, and self-confidence.
“I admit camp was hard, but camp taught me how to become a stronger dancer,” Starlette Olivia Tenpenny said. “It really helps me as a dancer by teaching me life’s hard but never give up on hard things.”
The CCJHS Starlettes have their first school performance on Sept. 6 at Bulldawg Stadium.
The Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes’ private dance camp, taught by instructors from American Dance/Drill Team, included a show-off and awards presentation for parents to attend on the last day of camp. Here is a list of awards the dancers earned. Students who received All- American, All-American Honorable Mention or JR. All-American are eligible to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, the Florida Orange Bowl, a San Antonio Spurs game and a Dallas Mavericks game.
