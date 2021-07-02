Copperas Cove Junior High sixth-grade Science, Technology, Engineering and Math inclusion teacher Jade Dozier Benjamin has been teaching for two years. However, her second year of teaching did not compare to her first year as a rookie teacher. The COVID-19 pandemic changed processes and procedures for all teachers, and Benjamin was no exception.
“This year has been challenging and Jade has taken all the changes in stride,” said 2020-2021 principal Billy White. “She is flexible and continues to work through challenges with a smile on her face. She takes her job to heart. She is an advocate for her students as well as her coworkers. Mrs. Benjamin is an effective communicator and continuously works to building relationships with all stake holders.”
Benjamin was selected as the Copperas Cove Junior High Teacher of the Year.
“She focuses on the needs of her students and responds to them in a down to Earth way,” said school counselor, Yvonne Hoffchen. “Mrs. Benjamin spends time getting to know each and every one of her students. She focuses on what motivates them. Mrs. Benjamin’s positive attitude is infectious. She can walk through a room and make everyone smile. Her students and peers respect her. Mrs. Benjamin rocks the morning announcements each day to start the day off right for every student on campus.”
Instructional coach Kristin Guess said that as the sixth-grade lead STEM teacher, Benjamin is always focused on the learning of all students in the grade level.
“Her use of data to drive the instruction of her team is extensive and complete. Her attention to detail and her depth of knowledge of her students makes her classroom one of the most effective I have been in,” Guess said. “She holds high expectations for student achievement which is evident in her teaching and rapport with students and staff. Her smile and laughter are infectious which helps her to brighten each day on our campus.”
Assistant principal Haley Wheeler said Benjamin is a true team player.
“Jade is not just an amazing educator. She is an amazing person,” Wheeler said. “Her positive attitude and willingness to take on any challenge has been a lifesaver this year. She is funny, calm, and always has the best interest of all of those around her.”
White says Benjamin is a “positive force” at CCJHS.
“Mrs Benjamin is a strong educator that has a unique balance between compassion and excellence,” White said. “You can see Mrs. Benjamin challenging students with higher level questioning and also sitting beside a student that is struggling and figuring out what works for him/her. Her lessons are engaging and allow students to be successful through this whole student approach.”
