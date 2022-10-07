The Mayborn Science Theater recently announced its October show schedule which features several Halloween-themed laser light shows. The lineup also includes Saturday shows, weekday matinees, Laser Friday and a “Twilight”-themed special event.
The “Twilight”-themed special event — “Twilight: Night of the Volturi” — is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Games for the entire family, a costume contest and a screening of the movie “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” are some of the planned activities.
The Saturday shows begin at 11 a.m. with “In My Backyard.” Child entertainer Fred Penner takes a lighthearted exploration of things large and small within one’s backyard. Youngsters can investigate the night sky, learn the names of the planets, explore the reasons for the seasons and why there are shooting stars — all from the safety and comfort of the backyard.
At noon is “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure.” Follow Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky and take an imaginary trip from Sesame Street to the moon, where they discover how different it is from Earth. The show is a brilliant spectacle of light and color and aims to nurture a child’s natural sense of wonder about the night sky.
A double feature is at 1 p.m. starting with “Sunstruck.” The show takes you back to the beginning of time to experience the birth of the sun. Discover how it came to support life, how it threatens life as we know it, how its energy will one day fade away and gain an enhanced understanding of the sun and how it impacts our world. Then “Solar Quest” demonstrates how the sun and earth are interconnected. The show discusses the impacts of space weather and how the Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field protects all life on this planet. The audience is treated to animated displays of fusion and light energy, solar flares and other solar phenomena.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Birth of Planet Earth” which details the fascinating story about the origin of our planet formed 4.5 billion years ago from a gigantic cloud of gas and dust. The show explores some of the greatest questions in science today and takes the audience on a journey to other planets outside our solar system.
“Dinosaurs at Dusk: Origins of Flight” is at 3:30 p.m. Follow the adventures of a father and his teenage daughter as they travel back in time through several geological periods, hike through rain forests, scale ice cliffs, sail over prehistoric oceans and parachute into a vast sinkhole in their search for the first flying animals.
At 4:30 p.m. is the Halloween laser light show “Fright Light,” which features a variety of scary tunes set to spine-tingling 3-D laser graphics and lighting effects. Songs include Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” “Godzilla” by Blue Oyster Cult, the classic instrumental “Frankenstein” by Edgar Winter, “Feed My Frankenstein” by Alice Cooper, “Monster Mash” by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett, “Boris the Spider” by The Who, “The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley and more.
“Laser Halloween” (LD rendition) is at 5:30 p.m. It offers more Halloween treats with songs such as “The Beetlejuice Theme” by Danny Elfman, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” by Nerf Herder, the “Ghostbusters Theme” by Ray Parker Jr., “Witch Doctor” by Alvin and the Chipmunks, “Weird Science” by Oingo Boingo and more.
Weekday matinees are scheduled Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Oct. 11 is “First and Farthest” at 1:30 p.m. and a double feature with “Stars: Powerhouses of the Universe” followed by “Solar Quest” at 2:30 p.m. On Oct. 13 is “Astronaut” at 1:30 p.m. and “Nanocam: A Trip into Biodiversity” at 2:30 p.m.
The weekday matinees continue October 18 with “Cosmic Origins Spectrograph” at 1:30 p.m. followed by “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope” at 2:30 p.m. October 20 opens with a double feature — “Sunstruck” and “Solar Superstorms” at 1:30 p.m. then the laser light show Halloween Spooktacular” at 2:30 p.m. On October 25 is “Seeing: A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind” at 1:30 p.m. and the laser light show “LaseRock” at 2:30 p.m. And on October 27 is “This Is Our Sky” at 1:30 p.m. and the laser light show “Grateful Dead” at 2:30 p.m.
A star tour/talk is on Saturday, October 22 at 5:30 p.m. and pre-empts the regular scheduled show. Laser Friday is Friday, October 28 and features four Halloween laser light shows. At 7 p.m. is “Laser Halloween” (LFI rendition). At 8 p.m. is “Halloween Spooktacular” followed by “Fright Light” at 9 p.m. and “HalloScream” at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, October 29, the Mayborn Science Theater will open at 6 p.m. in conjunction with Central Texas College Halloween festivities. The first show is the laser light show “Fright Light” at 7 p.m. then the laser light show “Laser Halloween,” (LFI rendition) at 8 p.m. and a screening of the movie “Halloween” (2018) at 9 p.m.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, go to starsatnight.org.
