KEMPNER — Lords and ladies, kings and queens, famous explorers, theologians, philosophers and scientists, writers and poets marked the Middle Ages, a sometimes barbaric but also colorful and transformative era in world history.
In the 1960s, a group that became known as “The Society for Creative Anachronism” was born in Berkeley, Calif., and has grown into a worldwide organization of 30,000 members dedicated to “the research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat, culture, and employing knowledge of history to enrich the lives of participants through events, demonstrations, and other educational presentations and activities.”
The Stronghold of Hellsgate — a local branch of SCA — which is part of the greater Austin SCA and includes Temple, Belton, Salado, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood, and Copperas Cove — continues the Middle Ages tradition in central Texas with regular meetings and get-togethers, including events last weekend that included a holiday party and an archery practice session in Kempner.
On Saturday, about 70 members of the organization donned their customary medieval costumes and gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Farm-to-Market 2567 for the annual Yule Revel, a party that featured such activities as pottery painting, games, art competition, cooking competition, table decorating competition, food and drink, and more.
Kevin Marsh, also known by the Welsh name, Maelgwyn, when he dons his medieval robe and tunic, said he has been a part of SCA for more than 40 years and enjoys various activities, in particular the mock combat exhibitions.
“The sword fighting is a lot of fun,” said Marsh, who works as director of the Copperas Cove public library when he is not wielding a battle axe and shield. “Sword and shield, spears, poleaxes, halberds ... leading troops in combat and battles. Rallying troops together to support our king against their king.
“Every year, we have a war between a Florida group and a Texas group. We meet halfway in between in Mississippi, and we go camping for a week. There will be about 5,000 people there, and we’ll have big battles. We’ll have classes on every subject imaginable. There will be feasts and dances and falconry and just anything done in the Middle Ages or the Renaissance that sounds like fun.
“What we really do is we recreate the enjoyable aspects of the Middle Ages and Renaissance. While we originally started out with a focus on the culture of Europe — and particularly western Europe — over time we have broadened that perspective to anything pre-1601 worldwide.”
The Middle Ages ran roughly from the late 5th century to the late 15th century, between the fall of the Roman Empire and beginning of the Renaissance and has been described by historians as “the dark ages” due to things like political turmoil, social unrest, and spread of deadly diseases like the bubonic plague.
- The fall of the Roman Empire that began in 476.
- The Muslim conquest of Spain; began in 711 and marked the beginning of Muslim rule.
- In 800, Charlemagne is crowned Emperor of the Romans, becoming the first Roman emperor since the end of the Western Roman Empire.
- The Great Schism in 1054, a rift between Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.
- Norman conquest of England in 1066, permanently ending Anglo-Saxon rule and beginning a new era in English history.
- In 1095, Europe launched the First Crusade at the call of Pope Urban II. The crusade was able to take back control of Jerusalem.
- In 1215, the Magna Carta was issued, which described the King John of England’s prerogative and the rights of the people.
- In 1337, the Hundred Years’ War began between England and France, lasting roughly 116 years and through five generations of kings.
- In 1348, outbreak of the Black Death, a pandemic that decimated 30 to 60% of Europe’s population in a matter of years.
- In 1453, the Fall of Constantinople took place. Ottomans conquered the city and brought the Byzantine Empire to an end.
Meanwhile, following last weekend’s Yule Revel, Marsh hosted a Sunday afternoon archery practice on his property just down the road from the Knights of Columbus Hall. About a half-dozen archers honed their skills for upcoming archery tournaments, including Kevin’s wife, Wendy.
But, first, what about that name, The Stronghold of Hellsgate?
“The group was organized and named at a time when a lot of the members were spending half their time here and half their time in some place less pleasant — Iraq or Afghanistan,” Marsh said. “So they referred to this as Hell’s Gate.”
Also known as Willoc (Willow), Wendy Marsh says aside from the archery competitions, she enjoys keeping alive the ancient art of dying cloth fibers for fabric.
“There’s a lot of bad jokes going around that when we go to war; I teach classes on dying — so when we go to war, I ‘die’ more often than my husband does,” she said at Saturday’s party. “My first year in the SCA, I went to every single meeting they had, whether it was jewelry-making, dance (or) leather work. I figured out what I really love is the natural dying (cloth fiber). I love being able to do that research, and when you walk into a crowd like this, you’ll find someone who’s fascinated by whatever you’re doing, and someone who is doing something you’re fascinated by that you never even thought about researching.”
One of Stronghold of Hellsgate’s longtime members is 71-year-old Ken Elwood, an archery specialist also known as Jon Gylbert. Elwood says he has been fascinated with all things medieval since he was a kid.
“When I grew up, I watched the old movies with Errol Flynn — ‘Swashbuckler’ and all that — and I loved it,” he said. “A neighbor of mine was doing some sword work in the backyard, and I started inquiring.
“I tried to do the heavy armored stuff and found out I wasn’t good at it. Tried the light stuff — rapiers — found out I wasn’t good at that. Had I been living by the sword way back when, it would have been a very short life. However, I learned I was fairly decent with a bow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.