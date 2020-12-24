Despite the rainy, dreary conditions, Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer smiled, greeted shoppers and asked them to provide a blanket for homeless veterans for the holiday season.
In partnership with the Copperas Cove Walmart and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, the 10-year-old Sawyer spent nearly eight hours handing out flyers and collecting blankets from shoppers.
“It is freezing cold in the winter and the homeless veterans do not have the money to buy a blanket or jacket,” Sawyer said. “I want to help keep them all warmer this winter and I think it is crucial to donate blankets to the homeless, especially this year to help keep them safe during the pandemic.
“When I learned that Operation Stand Down did not have a single blanket in stock, I knew that this drive was exactly what we needed to do.”
Sawyer set a goal of collecting 250 blankets in a collection drive at Coppers Cove Walmart on Saturday. Despite a rainy start, it did not dissuade Sawyer, who stood outside the store’s entrance for nearly eight hours, collecting nearly 500 blankets and a sleeping bag with a retail value of almost $1,500.
Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, spoke about what Sawyer’s donations mean to the organization.
“Operation Stand Down Central Texas is so very humbled and thankful for Hayley’s continued support of our mission,” Courtland said. “Her support has really made a significant impact on what we can provide to those we serve.”
One high priority for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to provide every homeless veteran who walks through its doors a warm blanket so they can get a comfortable night’s sleep and look forward to a better tomorrow.
With the colder weather, beds at shelters are full, leaving many homeless veterans sleeping on the ground, bench or another location where they can find cover. Blankets are versatile, helping the homeless feel more comfortable at night and possibly giving them some privacy, a surface to sit on or a spot for their pet to rest.
“It warms my heart that we were all able to provide some comfort to the homeless veterans, our heroes, during these cold months ahead,” Sawyer said.
In October, Sawyer conducted a “Sock-tober” campaign where she collected socks that were distributed to homeless veterans through Operation Stand Down-Central Texas.
Last Christmas, Sawyer also partnered with Copperas Cove Walmart to collect dozens of bed pillows, another high priority item for the homeless, that were donated to Cove House, the local homeless shelter.
Sawyer has volunteered with Operation Stand Down Central Texas assisting with collection drives the nonprofit has organized. She also donated her profits the last two years from hosting a stand at Lemonade Day, raising nearly $2,000.
Sawyer is hosting the sixth Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea on Feb. 6, with all proceeds benefiting Operation Stand Down-Central Texas. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.
