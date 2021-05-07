Rebecca Reece drove over from Killeen earlier this week with her daughter, Allie, to get a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic sponsored by the state of Texas.
Reece, whose husband is a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, said she has been planning to take the vaccine for some time now, but finally found was able to find some time in her hectic schedule.
“I have always been planning to do it,” Reece said. “If it protects me from giving it to my kids, it’s not even a question in my mind.
“My husband is away a lot, so I haven’t had the chance until now. I finally just decided that it needs to be done. It came up on the Fort Hood events page that this was happening, so I signed up.
“He got vaccinated as soon as it was available. He didn’t even question it. He said, ‘I’m not giving it to my kids.’ He said he couldn’t have lived with the guilt.
“I’m pretty on board with the medical side of it. We read a lot about it, and the pros outweighed the cons. With the amount of rubbish we put in our bodies these days — Red Bull, Monster drinks — why would we question something that’s going to protect us.”
Cove resident Jennifer Schratwieser received the first of two vaccinations she plans to have and said: “It wasn’t bad. Didn’t even feel it, truthfully. My best friend’s baby is turning a year old this weekend, and she said she would prefer everyone who comes to visit be vaccinated.”
Brittany Simpkins, also from Copperas Cove, said she decided to get vaccinated because she plans to do some traveling this summer and wants to take all precautions. She had no concerns at all about side effects or having a bad reaction.
“I’m going to Florida and Alabama — so I wanted to get it. It was fine. I didn’t feel anything,” she said.
