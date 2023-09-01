Gwenyth Jett

Gwenyth Jett with her children (left to right) Ian Adkins, Trent Selby, Noelani Jett.

 Courtesy Photo

It took more than half a lifetime, but longtime Copperas Cove resident Gwenyth Jett is living a dream that began in Illinois when she was a teenager growing up in a military family.

“When I was 16 years old — 15 years old — I found a book on the Havasupai (Native American tribe) at a garage sale in Wauconda, Illinois, of all places,” Gwenyth said. “I bought it and I really wanted to come here. It just took me 50-something years to get here.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.