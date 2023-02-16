Complete with a western theme, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau recognized local businesses/volunteers for a variety of awards at the annual chamber banquet on Feb. 4 at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Award winners were:
Large Business of the Year — Cinergy Cinemas
Small Business of the Year — The Coolest Air
Volunteer of the Year — Allan Veierstahler
Nonprofit of the Year — Pink Warrior Angels
Outstanding New Member — United Portable Buildings
Outstanding Community Partner The Jim French Award — Raising Cane’s
Tourism Partner of the Year — H-E-B Plus
Colleague of the Year The Mark Peterson Award — Navy Federal Credit Union
Ambassador of the Year — Bo Roldan
Junior Ambassador of the Year — Nicholas Hollingsworth
