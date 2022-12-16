My favorite part of the holidays back when I was a kid had to be helping pick out the family Christmas tree.
We lived on the northwest side of Houston, back when the Cypress-Fairbanks area was way out of town, and my brother, sister and I would pile into the back of the old man’s Chevy sedan and head over to Long Point Road to the big tree lot on the corner.
I guess it was after Daddy got off work since I remember it usually being at night. It was cold outside and lots of smiling people were excitedly moving through the rows of freshly cut Douglas firs, searching for the perfect holiday centerpiece for the living room.
Believe it or not, back in those days, I remember the trees going for $5, $6 and $7, depending on the size.
My dad was a fanatic about his (our) Christmas tree, so it took a while to pick out the best one, and when we got the thing home, we kids had to sit and wait for what seemed like forever for him to get it set up in the little red and green metal stand. He would take a handsaw and cut a chunk of trunk off the bottom if the tree was too tall, and make sure all the limbs were perfectly symmetrical. If one was hanging crooked or something, he would take some black sewing thread and tie it up, so it was even.
Then, after he carefully weaved strings of colored lights around and around, in and out of the branches, it was time for us to decorate. Normally, we fought and argued about everything the whole time we were growing up, but I don’t remember any bickering around the Christmas tree. We had boxes and boxes of colored ornaments, handmade decorations, and my favorite were these little pink and blue plastic castles with little silver fans inside. You hung those where they sat just above one of the lights, and the heat rising from the bulb made the fans turn.
One Christmas Eve … I don’t remember how old I was, but it was late and I was in bed, and I heard some kind of noise coming from the living room. My bedroom was in the middle of a long hallway with bedrooms at either end, and when I scooted down to the end of the bed, I could look out the doorway and see across the hall into the living room.
When I quietly stuck my head out and took a peek, I saw the old man sitting in front of the tree, putting together a train set that supposedly came from Santa.
That is when I first realized that, hey, maybe my parents are Santa’s helpers.
Another of our family traditions involved traveling across town for Christmas to see Aunt Nita and Uncle Howard, my dad’s sister and brother-in-law, and Grandma and Paw Paw, my mother’s parents.
My dad liked to take home movies and he had one of those Super 8 cameras or something, with a two- or three-foot-long light bar across the top of it that was so bright it could have been used to guide ships or airplanes or something to safety on foggy nights.
When you watched those old movies, much of what you saw was people squinting sideways, waving at the camera with one hand and shading their eyes with the other.
Nita and Howard’s was always a fun place to go. For one thing, we usually got to have take-out from Whataburger, or this Mexican food place called Monterrey House. Normally, we never ate out, so that was a real treat. And Howard, a World War II veteran who worked as a movie theater projectionist, was a big kid at heart. He always had a better toy collection than anyone I ever knew.
Mama always gave us a few dollars to buy gifts, and one year my brother, Jim, bought a toy pistol for Howard. Jim was watching carefully as Howard removed the wrapping paper, and after he oohed and aahed a little bit, Howard looked at Jim with a big grin and said, “You want it?”
