John Clark

My favorite part of the holidays back when I was a kid had to be helping pick out the family Christmas tree.

We lived on the northwest side of Houston, back when the Cypress-Fairbanks area was way out of town, and my brother, sister and I would pile into the back of the old man’s Chevy sedan and head over to Long Point Road to the big tree lot on the corner.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.