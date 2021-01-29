Area business owners Shwana Heinze and Amanda Sueoka have been friends since elementary school in Lampasas. They own separate businesses, and now they are combining under one roof in Copperas Cove.
Sueoka, owner of Hair By Amanda, is moving her shop from Harker Heights to operate out of Heinze’s Cactus Lilly Boutique.
The salon is set to officially be open in the boutique, 1406 S. FM 116, Suite D, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Sueoka said the decision to move was due to time.
“Mostly because I am building a house in Lampasas,” she said. “The drive was just getting to be really long nights.”
Where the house is being built, she can cut her daily commute nearly in half by operating in Copperas Cove.
Sueoka said she has been in the salon business for about seven years. About three years ago, she decided to branch out on her own and had been renting a suite inside The Salons in Harker Heights.
When the two met for lunch at Sueoka’s request to discuss the proposal, Heinze immediately said yes.
“When I got the idea in my head, I brought it to Shwana,” Sueoka said. “We sat down, had dinner at Giovanni’s, and she said ‘yeah.’”
Heinze said it would be a great idea for them to combine in the same building since Heinze’s husband shut down his T-shirt shop he had been running out of Cactus Lilly.
“We have a lot of the same customers and clientele,” Heinze said. “So, I know a lot of them are really excited to go shopping, get their hair done, and we’re going to have a little waiting area and stuff for them. We’re really excited for it.”
Heinze said having Sueoka’s salon in her building can help both businesses.
“It definitely brings more customers to both sides,” Heinze said. “Some of her customers don’t know anything about me, and we have a bunch of people liking each other’s pages (on Facebook).”
Sueoka concurred with what Heinze said.
“You know, everybody wants to look good — wants to feel good — when they come and get their haircut,” Sueoka said. “... If they go and buy a new outfit, typically they feel good, because they like the outfit.”
Shoppers can find primarily women’s clothes, such as T-shirts, blouses, shoes and accessories at Cactus Lilly, which Heinze said she has owned for more than three years.
Some of Sueoka’s clients, including Heights resident Andrea Sparlin, plan to follow her to Copperas Cove.
“I really like how she does my hair,” Sparlin said. “She’s easy to get an appointment with. She is up-to-date on the trends, and ... she has a good personality.”
Sparlin said she has been seeing Sueoka for about two years and found her when she won the Herald readers’ poll Best in Central Texas that year.
Sueoka said that although she has built up a clientele in Harker Heights that she wants to afford the opportunity to follow her to Cove, she said that she will take new clients.
To make a booking, prospective clients can follow Sueoka’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Hairbyamandansueoka.
Cactus Lilly is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sueoka said she will operate similar hours. She said she may leave after Heinze, but will likely take her last client at 5 p.m. on weekdays. Sueoka will also have Sundays and Mondays off.
