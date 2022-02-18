Chocolate plus artwork equals the second annual Chocolate Fantasia, an event that is sponsored by the Copperas Cove Independent School District. In total, the event raised $2,400 to help support the CCISD Special Olympics.
Senior Ms. Five Hills Renee Moore of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program hosted the event to help raise money for students with special needs.
“I am a 12th-grade special education teacher who runs a program called “18 Plus.” It is a program for students that have met the education requirements, but need assistance with going out into the real world,” Moore said of her role in the district. “This program helps these students make the transition from high school to adult life. I am very passionate about helping these students.”
The event drew about 200 people, and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves while walking around the Copperas Cove Civic Center admiring artwork created by some talented and artistic students.
Ava Hashman, a fourth grader who attends Williams/Ledger Elementary School, submitted one of the pieces of art.
“I have been painting for most of my life and I am 10 years old. I submitted this acrylic painting for the event,” Hashman said, pointing hers out. “This is the first time that I have participated in the event and attended the event. I really like this event.”
Another student who submitted a painting was S.C. Lee sixth grader Desmond Walker.
“I like Pokémon and Pikachu so that is why I decided to do a painting of Pikachu and present it for this event,” he said.
Walker also submitted a painting during last year’s inaugural event.
The attendees also got a chance to enjoy chocolaty creations made by culinary arts students from CCISD.
Shelby Martin is a culinary art teacher at Copperas Cove High School, and her culinary art students as well as students from other classes made the chocolates for the event.
“My kids were super excited because they got to pick all of their own chocolates,” she said. “Last year, with a new event I picked four different kinds of chocolates.”
Thirty-six students helped make the chocolate creations for Chocolate Fantasia, and two of those students — Alisha Bohall and Drake Nielson — represented all of the other students at the event.
“I did not help make chocolates for the first Chocolate Fantasia, but I did attend the event. My goal is to be chef and own my own restaurant,” said Nielson, a sophomore who has been with the culinary arts program for a couple of years.
Bohall is a junior who has been a culinary arts student since her freshman year. She is now in the advanced program.
“Making chocolates is a lot of fun and you get the opportunity to make new things,” Bohall said.
Kelly Deeds, a 10-year Copperas Cove resident, attended the event.
“I really love the chocolates because I am a real ‘chocoholic,’” Deeds said.
Deeds is a graduate student at an area university. Due to the fact that she is totally blind, Deeds was accompanied by Martin throughout the event.
