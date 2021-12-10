Cinergy Cinemas has announced it is giving customers an opportunity to earn deals to include free popcorn, game cards and half off some concession items.
All locations, including Copperas Cove, are participating in the promotions.
The annual toy drive has already begun, and it goes until Dec. 20. Anyone who brings in a new toy to donate will receive either a $5 game card or a voucher for a free small popcorn.
From Dec. 20-31, the theater will close out 2021 with the 12 Days of Christmas. Each day offers a different promotion.
To find out the full promotion schedule for Copperas Cove, go to https://cinergy.com/12-days-of-christmas/.
Finally, with the upcoming release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — set to release on Dec. 17 — the theater is providing patrons an opportunity to meet Spider-Man during opening weekend.
The Cinergy in Copperas Cove is located at 402 Constitution Drive.
