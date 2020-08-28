After months of being closed, Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove reopened on Aug. 20 with three screenings of the movie “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe, and two residents couldn’t have been more excited.
Frank Melendez and Paola Nino, who live close to the theater, said they knew what they were doing that night when they knew it was reopening.
“We’re subscribers to the emails,” Melendez said. “So, finally, they sent an email that said ‘We’re opening back up,’ so at that point, first ticket we got.”
Nino said the tickets were purchased that morning.
“I got up this morning, and I texted him, and I said, ‘They’re opening today, so we need to get movies now,’” she said with an emphasis on the word “now.”
Melendez said they didn’t know what kind of movie “Unhinged” was, they were just excited to come to the movie theater.
“We are frequent, frequent visitors,” Melendez said. “That is our hobby, honestly, is watching movies.”
He said he and Nino come to see a new movie every weekend.
“The last movie we saw was ‘The Invisible Man’ on Feb. 28, and we haven’t seen anything until now,” Melendez said.
The theater originally reopened May 8 when it was allowed to as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening plan, but it shut its doors again on July 4.
Kelly Stark, general manager of Cinergy Cinemas, said the decision to close again was partially due to a lack of new movies.
“Part of the biggest reason was the movies. Because Hollywood and their releases kept getting pushed back, so it was a little bit harder to keep everything going with only the classic movies that we were able to play,” she said on Aug. 20.
Other new movies that have been released, and soon will be released, at Cinergy Cinemas are “Words on Bathroom Walls,” “The Tax Collector,” “The Rental,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and “New Mutants.”
Stark said the theater is able to have up to 50% capacity, which is approximately 350 people.
Staff are keeping space between parties in each of the theaters.
“There’s a prompt whenever you go onto the website or the kiosks or anything that asks you to please leave two seats in between your group and another group,” Stark said.
To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Stark said all seats in the theater are wiped down and sanitized in between showings.
“We’re trying to get back to normal,” Nino said of the precautions. “So, as long as they’re doing something for us to get back to it, we’re happy.”
Stark said she feels like the community of Copperas Cove appreciates the theater, and she said she had gotten hundreds of emails and calls asking when it was going to reopen.
“We are 100% thrilled to be able to reopen and have people come in,” she said.
The theater is offering a limited food menu, but new now is a full-service bar and axe throwing lanes.
The arcade section of the theater will remain closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.