Similar to the brunch and movie for Halloween, Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove is hosting another brunch and a movie Saturday.
The theater will be showing “The Croods: A New Age” at 10:30 a.m., said Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy Entertainment.
Tickets for the movie brunch are $17.99.
Along with brunch, the theater will offer a coffee bar, and all attendees will get a $5 game card, Hoey said via email.
For the adults, the theater will offer drink specials on a bloody mary and mimosas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.