An annual toy drive hosted by Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove began this week.
The movie theater collects new and unwrapped toys that are donated to Toys for Tots, Toys for Cops and/or Toys for Troops, said Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy Entertainment.
“We hope our Cinergy Fans will come out again this year to support their local communities with the donation of an unwrapped toy,” Hoey said in a news release. “This year more than ever families need our support to help make this holiday season special.”
Each customer who brings a new and unwrapped toy will receive a free movie ticket or a $5 game card.
The week before Thanksgiving, the movie theater collected canned food items to donate to local food banks.
Collectively, among all its theaters, Cinergy Entertainment donated a total of more than 2,000 cans of food to food banks, the release said.
