Cinergy Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Copperas Cove Cinergy movie theater, donated more than $30,000 to anti-human trafficking nonprofit Jaco Booyens Ministries, recently.

For the first two weeks of the run for “Sound of Freedom” at all Cinergy locations, including the one in Copperas Cove, Cinergy donated $1 per movie ticket sold for that movie.

