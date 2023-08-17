Cinergy Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Copperas Cove Cinergy movie theater, donated more than $30,000 to anti-human trafficking nonprofit Jaco Booyens Ministries, recently.
For the first two weeks of the run for “Sound of Freedom” at all Cinergy locations, including the one in Copperas Cove, Cinergy donated $1 per movie ticket sold for that movie.
“The care and heart displayed by Cinergy for children who are being trafficked will have an immediate and direct impact on rescuing and caring for victims exploited through human trafficking,” said Jaco Booyens, abolitionist founder of Jaco Booyens Ministries. “The Cinergy financial support will further directly impact rescues, as well as active investigations into human trafficking networks. We are most appreciative of Cinergy for assisting us to positively impact the lives of the afflicted.”
