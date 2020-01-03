CITIZENS ACADEMY

Copperas Cove Police Capt. Jeremy Alber, center, prepares to join the fun riding pedal bikes and wearing impairment goggles during the 33rd annual Citizens Police Academy at the Copperas Cove Police Department.

 David Perdue | Herald

The Copperas Cove Police Department is urging interested members of the public to sign up for their 34th session of the Citizens Police Academy

“The class is about half full,” said police department spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller on Tuesday. “I fully anticipate a full class.”

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

