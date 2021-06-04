The City of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions on two boards.
Board of Adjustment
Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Board of Adjustment. The city council-appointed advisory body is a quasi-judicial board that serves as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the zoning ordinance or to a decision made by an administrative official enforcing the ordinance.
The board consists of five members, appointed to two-year terms, and meets monthly on the second Thursday each month as necessary.
Planning & Zoning Commission
Applications are being accepted for vacancies on the Planning & Zoning Commission. The purpose of the city council-appointed advisory body is to review and consider submitted site plans and plats, as well as make recommendations to the city council on zoning ordinance amendments, comprehensive plan amendments, specific use permits and rezoning requests.
The commission consists of seven members, appointed to three-year terms, and meets monthly on the fourth Monday.
Applications for the board or commission are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or on the city website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.” The position vacancy will be advertised through June 26. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by the submittal deadline, July 6, at 5 p.m., for consideration.
For further information please contact city secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.