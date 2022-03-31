The City of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions on a newly created International Code Review Ad Hoc Committee. The purpose of the city council-appointed advisory body is to review the adopted international codes as codified in the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4, Articles I, II, and V, in effort to make recommendations to City Council for revisions and adoption of international codes.
The advisory body will consist of seven members, appointed to four-year terms. It is the intent of the City Council that the board members shall, by reason of diversity of their individual areas of expertise, constitute a board which is broadly representative of various fields of building construction and building standards. Consideration will be given to persons who are qualified by experience and training to pass on matters pertaining to building construction, mechanical design, plumbing systems or electrical systems, or who have practical experience in matters relating to building construction or value such as a mortgage banker or licensed real estate agent. Meetings shall be held when required to carry out the established duties.
Applications are available at 914 South Main Street, Suite D, or on the City website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.” The position vacancies will be advertised through April 17. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by the 5 p.m. April 27 deadline for consideration.
For further information, contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.