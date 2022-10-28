Local city council and school board candidates are gearing up to see the results of their campaign efforts in just over a week.
Contested races this year are John Hale and Edith Natividad vying for the Place 4 City Council seat and school board incumbent Jeff Gorres attempting to defend his Place 5 seat from challenger Heather Copeland.
On Wednesday, amid early voting, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum and posed questions to all candidates present in the board room of the Copperas Cove Independent School District administration building.
The Chamber’s moderator randomly selected three pre-formulated questions from a vase for each government entity.
Questions for the city council candidates pertained to challenges facing Copperas Cove and proposed solutions, experience/qualifications and what makes them stand out.
Questions for school board candidates pertained to the primary work of the school board, essential attributes/behaviors of school board members and the best way to address differences among board members and school district officials.
When asked what challenges the city faces, Hale and Natividad had differing answers.
Hale focused his answer on economic development challenges, specifically with a project behind Gold’s Gym he thought had been planned but had not begun.
“That’s one of the challenges we face is working with the (Economic Development Corporation) to get them — I guess — more involved maybe in dfferent ways than we’re doing today because maybe what we’re doing today isn’t exactly working,” Hale said. “We’ll just have to see what happens in the future.”
Part of Natividad’s response centered around economic development by highlighting the desire to see more sit-down restaurant options, but she also focused on family entertainment opportunities.
“We don’t have much on family entertainment or get together with the city or with the citizens,” Natividad said. “And that’s always my concern. That’s why I’m always out and active and always plan for something that is for the city ... We don’t have to charge anybody just to have fun; just bring the community together.”
Though running unopposed, City Council Place 3 incumbent Shawn Alzona and Place 5 candidate Manuel “Monty” Montanez, also participated in the forum.
Answering about how to deal with disagreement among school board members and school district officials, Gorres said it starts with knowing the end objective and working toward the objective.
“You express your differences,” Gorres said. “You’re going to have differences. We’ve had them over the last three years. It is what it is. But you defend your position, and at the end of the day, the board may feel otherwise or that team may feel otherwise ... You can disagree, but there’s absolutely no need to be disagreeable.”
Copeland was unable to attend the forum.
Aside from Copeland, unopposed school board candidates Joan Manning and Mike Wilburn were unable to attend the forum.
Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Early voting polling places are:
508-B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
