Local city council and school board candidates are gearing up to see the results of their campaign efforts in just over a week.

Contested races this year are John Hale and Edith Natividad vying for the Place 4 City Council seat and school board incumbent Jeff Gorres attempting to defend his Place 5 seat from challenger Heather Copeland.

