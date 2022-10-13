Falloween 4.JPG

Alexa Bailey decorates a pumpkin last year during the Fall-O-Ween Festival at the Copperas Cove City Park.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

In two weeks, Halloween festivities will abound within the city of Copperas Cove, which has announced its annual Fall-o-Ween Festival Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

The event, which is hosted by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department, will include an evening full of the following activities: safe trick-or-treating, costume contest, Kids Zone with bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, food trucks, vendor market, haunted house, and much more.

