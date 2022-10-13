In two weeks, Halloween festivities will abound within the city of Copperas Cove, which has announced its annual Fall-o-Ween Festival Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
The event, which is hosted by the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department, will include an evening full of the following activities: safe trick-or-treating, costume contest, Kids Zone with bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, food trucks, vendor market, haunted house, and much more.
The Fall-O-Ween Festival is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry into the event is $5 per carload, cash only.
The costume contest will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Fester’s House stage. Participants may pre-register until Oct. 28 either in-person at the Civic Center or online at https://bit.ly/3rCVA5l.
Copperas Cove Junior High School theater arts students will once again host a haunted house at the Civic Center on Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission into the haunted house is $2 per student or $5 per adult. Proceeds benefit the Copperas Cove Junior High School Theatre Arts Department.
Vendors: candy, market and food truck vendors are still needed.
Sponsors are still needed to help make the event a success. To reserve a sponsorship, contact Wilson at the same contact info as above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.