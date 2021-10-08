Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful recently announced the 2021 Halloween Decorating Contest. Eligible entries are residential displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove and decorated tastefully in the spirit of Halloween.
Nominations will be accepted trough Oct. 21, utilizing a new online submission process. To enter the contest, residents may simply follow the link at https://forms.gle/EcQCkrJrgQj5n7eD9, or scan the QR code on the flyer to submit required information.
One daytime and one evening photo, or a 15-second video, should be submitted.
Online voting will be open from Oct. 22-24. The top three winners will be awarded a certificate as well as receive a sign for their yard and recognition through local media and social media sources. Information for how to vote online will be released at a later date.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.