The city of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission. The purpose of the City Council-appointed advisory body is to develop and recommend policies related to litter prevention, beautification and community improvement. The advisory body consists of 15 members, appointed to three-year terms each, and meets monthly on the first Monday.
Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or on the city website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications”.
The position vacancies will be advertised through Nov. 2. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by the deadline of 5 p.m. Nov. 12 for consideration.
For further information please contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
