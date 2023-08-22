The city of Copperas Cove is set to move forward with its approximately $47 million budget as the city council voted 6-0 last week in favor of adopting the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.
Councilman Shawn Alzona was absent from the meeting.
The adopted budget calls for $47,288,986 in operating expenses, compared to $46,331,554 in operating revenue.
Overall, the budget shows approximately 51% expenditures and 49% revenues. It is the same breakdown for operating funds.
Naturally, the adopted budget is slightly different from the one City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented on June 1. The reason for the change stems from official property valuations from the Coryell and Lampasas county appraisal districts.
Along with the budget, the city council adopted a tax rate of 67.2652 cents per $100 valuation. Despite being lower than the current tax rate of 72.1028 cents per $100 valuation, it represents a 3.5% increase in taxes.
The newly adopted tax rate will generate $9,696,583 for the general fund (38.3166 cents) and $5,107,943 for the interest and sinking (debt service) fund (28.9486 cents), according to the city.
Councilman Manuel “Monty” Montanez, who just went through his first budget process as an elected city official, said the increased taxes was a tough decision but one he felt needed to be made.
“The one thing that I did notice — as a citizen of Copperas Cove, and a business owner — here in the council, we actually try to limit the amount of taxes for everybody and all throughout the community,” Montanez said after the meeting. “But the one thing that stands by itself (is) we still need police, fire, we still need city services and everything else. In order to obtain that, we have to be fiscally responsible with the citizens’ money, yet be able to go to the citizens and say this is why we’re actually requesting a little bit more.”
Montanez and fellow freshman city council member, John Hale, thought the budget process was meticulous and were pleased with the work Haverlah and Budget Director Ariana Beckman did to present it.
“It made sense,” Hale said. “If you get the document and you read the budget ... it makes sense. Being able to understand it was pretty straight-forward. It’s all the details behind that.”
Hale said where things came to full clarity is when he would question the “why” of particular expenses, and Haverlah and Beckman had an answer for them.
Changes from Proposed
Because of the adopted tax rate, the city was able to make some changes as Haverlah discussed with the council on Aug. 1, two weeks before adoption.
During that meeting, the city council agreed to amend the proposed budget to include premium pay for public service employees to the General Fund. Earlier this year, Haverlah recommended that the approximately $481,000 needed for that premium pay be used with American Rescue Plan Act funds, but that is no longer an option.
“The U.S. Treasury Department notified us recently that premium pay is no longer an eligible expense using ARPA funds because the federal government officially ended the COVID-19 pandemic on April 10 of this year,” Haverlah said. “We have two choices; that is we either move that cost into the General Fund or we stop paying our public safety officers that additional amount.”
Utility rates
Along with the budget and tax rate, the city council also adopted the new fee schedule, which includes increases to utility bills.
Based on findings of a utility rate study, which were presented on July 6, the council effectively adopted a tiered rate structure for utilities by which those who use more water will pay more and those who use less will pay less. Base fees and volumetric fees will be up beginning Oct. 1, however.
The city’s base fee for residential water usage varies depending on the size of the meter. For homes with a 5/8-inch by 3/4-inch meter, the base rate will go from $20 per month to $21.80 per month.
Previously, the city also had a $4 charge per 1,000 gallons of residential water usage across the board. With the new tiered structure, it will be $4.36 for those who use zero to 5,000 gallons, $5.23 for those who use 5,001 to 10,000 gallons and $6.28 for those who use more than 10,001 gallons.
Garbage collection fees also will increase from $22.36 per month to $25.25 per month.
For a look at the full effect of the utility rate changes, view the breakdown on the city staff report for the agenda item at https://tinyurl.com/3jz7ax52
