The budget, property tax rate and long-range plans for the city of Copperas Cove are set. The Copperas Cove City Council adopted the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 on Tuesday evening.
Overall, the budget calls for around $42.8 million in expenditures on the operating budget, countered with about $39.3 million in revenues.
The city of Copperas Cove has five main funds — general, water and sewer, solid waste, golf course and other, which encompasses several smaller funds.
Though four of the five funds have projected deficits, they are expected to have final fund balances above the ideal fund balance, which represents three months of operating expenses.
Factoring in the capital project funds, which are one-time purchases, the budget shows around $49.4 million in expenditures and an estimated $45.9 million in revenues.
Tax rate
Council members adopted a property tax rate of 76.0068 cents per $100 valuation, more than 2.5 cents down from the current 78.65 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed rate is the highest rate the city could impose without it going to an election for voter approval.
Despite the lower tax rate, property taxes have increased. The average homestead taxable value increased 11.64%, and the tax on the average homestead increased by 7.85%, based on certified values from the Coryell and Lampasas County Appraisal Districts.
Capital Outlay Plan
Prior to adopting the budget and the tax rate, the council adopted the long-range plans, including the Personnel Improvement Plan, the Capital Outlay Plan and the Capital Improvement Plan.
The only vote that was not unanimous was for the adoption of the Capital Outlay Plan, which was approved in a 4-3 vote with Councilmen Dan Yancey, Jay Manning and Jack Smith voting against it.
Their main issues were with the proposed purchases of generators and switch gear for the water treatment plants and public works facilities, purchases spurred on by the power outages associated with the winter storm in February.
The estimated expenditure from the Water and Sewer Fund for these is approximately $1.7 million.
Manning raised the first concerns about the costs.
He said that a number of the issues that occurred during the winter storm were the result of mismanagement of the state’s power grid.
“I see this as kind of a knee-jerk reaction to a problem that we had,” Manning said. “So I have a little bit of a problem spending almost $1.8 million on generators that are going to have to be maintained and serviced, which I would remind you that one of our generators didn’t work when we got ready to use it.”
Smith seconded Manning’s issues with the costs.
“I think that we’re probably never going to need them again, and if we need them in 12 years, they’re not going to operate when we need them,” Smith said.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell and Councilman Fred Chavez countered their concerns.
Campbell said she has many years of experience with generators, and from her experience, as long as they are regularly serviced and maintained.
“I think that’s a minimal service that we need to provide to our citizens is having these plants working and not going down and having sewage going into our creeks,” Campbell said.
Chavez added that he thinks narrowing the focus to assume the city would only need backup generators during a freeze is “missing the point.”
“The point is it’s a backup generator for any emergency. It could be the rolling brownouts that we had not too long ago that ended up being rolling blackouts. It could be a tornado. It could be a number of things,” he said. “Yeah, they’re expensive, but you’re betting on having and being able to provide services and not having a critical function go down, and that’s something I don’t think we need to play roulette with.”
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said that if purchased, there is an opportunity to participate in an incentive program through Oncor to take a plant offline and run it on a generator for a short amount of time and receive a financial benefit to the city.
“In terms of never using it, I think there are opportunities to actually allow us to use it,” Haverlah said.
