After months of no action, the Veterans Avenue sidewalk project may soon be complete.
The Copperas Cove City Council voted Monday 6-0 to authorize City Manager Ryan Haverlah to execute a Performance Bond Release and Assignment agreement with Merchants National Bonding, Inc. as necessary to secure funding to complete the Veterans Avenue Sidewalk Improvements project.
Councilwoman Vonya Hart was not present at the meeting.
Work on the sidewalk improvement project began shortly after the initial bid was awarded to Cald & A Consulting, LLC on July 19, 2022.
The project called for Cald & A to make the sidewalks ADA-compliant from Fifth Street all the way to 31st Street, according to Public Works Director Scott Osburn.
“Unfortunately, during the course of construction, concerns about the progression and quality of work rapidly developed,” the city said in the staff report for the agenda items. “These concerns continued until they eventually resulted in the City’s issuance of a Notice of Abandonment to the Contractor on April 20, 2023, which was then followed by a Notice of Default and Termination (attached) that was formally effective on May 14, 2023.”
Haverlah explained Monday that the city is going to receive slightly more than $415,000 from the surety.
“The surety is basically similar to an insurance policy that the contractor held to ensure that they completed the project,” Haverlah said Monday.
Following the abandonment of the project from the initial contractor, Osburn and the city attorney helped the city navigate the procedure for ensuring completion of the project.
“(We) ensured that we went through the appropriate measures so that ... at this point ... we can get this project going again,” Haverlah said. “The first step is to reestablish a budget to ensure that we can pay for the next contractor to finish the work on Veterans Avenue.”
Osburn said the process of recouping money from the surety has been a lengthy one.
“Sureties don’t want to give up money — just like any insurance company,” he said. “So it was a matter of going through that process.”
With the receipt of the surety money, plus what the city had remaining on the initial contract — as well as a couple of other sources — the city will have enough to cover the completion of the project.
Councilman Fred Chavez expressed his gratitude for Osburn and the Public Works Department.
“I just want to thank you and your team for really being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money and making us look good,” he said. “I know the project isn’t done — there’s work to be done — but I’m glad that you’re watch-dogging this and please, guys, thank you; continue to do what you’re doing.”
The city council subsequently awarded the project to JKB Construction Company, LLC.
The city council Monday also approved awarding a bid to JKB Construction Company, LLC for the Suja Lane Reconstruction and Drainage Improvements Project. The project will cost $944,974.
The Suja Lane Reconstruction and Drainage Improvements Project includes the reconstruction of approximately 1,700 linear feet of roadway and associated stormwater drainage infrastructure, according to the city. The Suja Lane roadway is narrow and is currently failing beyond repair.
The reconstruction will improve safety and renew the useful life of the road. Drainage improvements will mitigate existing street flooding, but will not eliminate the existing low water crossing near the southern end of the project, the city has said.
Due to the advancing deterioration of the roadway, the city council approved a reimbursement resolution in December 2021.
Upon completion of the design, the project was advertised for construction bids on June 30 and July 7. Bid opening occurred on July 26 and the city received three bids.
JKB is currently under contract with the city for two other capital improvement projects, including the Eagle Trail and North Main Drainage Improvements projects — both of which are progressing, according to the city.
