Ballots are set for the municipal election in Copperas Cove. Only one of the three seats are contested, that being Place 4 between John Hale and Edith Natividad.
In order to “meet” the candidates, the Herald has sent questions to each.
Here are Natividad’s answers:
Age: 62
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Copperas Cove?
My parents were very loving, supportive and strict. Our weekends were family time, church and community involvements. My parents alwa talked to us about the importance of loving your family and giving thanks to our Loving God. Bachelors degree of Nutrition and certified teacher’s aide.
What is your education level?
I have a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and certified teacher’s aide.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
I’m retired Nutritionist and retired teacher’s aide. Military move to Fort Hood 1993 and made Copperas Cove Home Sweet Home.
Have you run for or served in a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election?
No, I did not. I believe that serving for Copperas Cove City Council is my calling. I want to be apart of all the plannings, decisions making to better our community.
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council?
I want a new Senior Center building and parks with water splash pads.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
I believe that serving for Copperas Cove City Council is my calling. I want to be apart of all the plannings, decisions making to better our community. I will listen to anyone who has concerns, ideas or suggestions for the City.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am very active in the community since 1993. Volunteers for so many events, activities and causes. I am family center, go getter and finisher. I love to cook, dance hula and organized Multi-Cultural family events.
What are your qualifications for this position?
I understand policies, procedures and organizations as I have served as President, Vice President and commissioner of local organizations. I will listen to anyone who has concerns, ideas or suggestions for the City. I an retired and have time and effort that the City will need. I want to wish Mr. Hale good luck on his candidate.
