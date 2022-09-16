Ballots are set for the municipal election in Copperas Cove. Only one of the three seats are contested, that being Place 4 between John Hale and Edith Natividad.
In order to “meet” the candidates, the Herald has sent questions to each.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ballots are set for the municipal election in Copperas Cove. Only one of the three seats are contested, that being Place 4 between John Hale and Edith Natividad.
In order to “meet” the candidates, the Herald has sent questions to each.
Here are Hale’s answers:
Age: 55
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Copperas Cove?
I was raised in a working-class family with a strong work ethic and joined the United States Army at 21. My ETS was 10 years later when I was at Fort Hood and decided to stay here where I met my wife.
What is your education level?
I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
I started 22 years ago for a computer company in Texas as a bench test technician and worked my way up to a Principal Systems Engineer.
Have you run for or served in a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election?
I have never run for public office in the past, but I have served as the President and Secretary for the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy.
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council?
I decided to run for City Council because I served my Country at one point, spent 22 years at my current employer and feel that it is time I serve my community more.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
I will work with the goal of growing the city towards the future for the people of Copperas Cove and work to bring in some type of career path employers.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I love to spend time with my family, camping & bowling. I am a self-taught handy man; I love when my wife gives me a challenge of something she wants built/done around the house and I am able research it and execute it.
What are your qualifications for this position?
I believe my qualifications for City Council lie in a desire for making things better than I received them, my father told me that when you borrow something from someone, return it in better condition than you received it. I want to leave the city better than it was when I arrived. I am involved in multi million dollar projects in my daily job and manage millions of dollars worth of materials.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.