All candidates for Copperas Cove City Council — incumbent Marc Payne, Vonya Hart, Gary Kent and Terri Deans — participated in a candidate forum Monday hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
The event took place at the Copperas Cove ISD board room, and it was streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
The first question the moderator asked the candidates was about downtown Copperas Cove and whether the candidates view it as “healthy and successful” and what they would do to change it.
Payne said speaking of the “actual Main Street” in downtown, the answer is “no.”
“It was designed 150 years ago for commerce, and we don’t do commerce the same way,” he said.
Many of the buildings and streets were built in the early 1900s, he said.
Payne said that the city has applied for various grants in the past to help rejuvenate downtown, but has been denied.
“Now that we’ve suffered this pandemic, and a lot of our businesses have closed, we’re getting to a point where we’re qualifying for grants,” Payne said.
Hart said she recently walked through the downtown area while sipping on a cafe mocha.
“It felt abandoned, and it just made me really sad,” Hart said. “I could see the improvements that they’re trying to do; I could see the gardens. I see the sidewalk.”
Hart said she is optimistic of what the city has been doing to help the downtown area.
“I do believe that there are plans, and there are developments that are happening right now to make it more attractive,” she said.
Kent, who has served on the council previously, said he believes downtown is “welcoming, but it could be better.” He said he wants to push things from good to great.
Kent said when he was on the council, he and his peers worked together and pulled together to make a lot of things in the city look good.
“We need to look forward now (with) helping bring more businesses in,” Kent said. “We need to look at some of the things that will help Copperas Cove stand by itself, alone.”
Deans said she acknowledged that there has been a lot of work done to downtown in the past 17 years, but progress is slow.
“I do not feel our downtown is welcoming or successful,” she said.
Deans said it is not a place where she would take a “Sunday stroll” to see what is going on.
“Our downtown is definitely not traffic-friendly, and it is not pedestrian-friendly.”
She said the city needs to identify a priority for downtown — either make it a traffic go-through or a pedestrian go-through.
The chamber also asked the candidates how they plan to involve residents in the decision-making process, how they would assist small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, their most important issue and their position on the various changes in the Utilities Administration.
To watch the full forum and see all their answers, go to http://bit.ly/CCForumYT.
Other candidates
Also participating in the forum Monday were Shelby Slawson, uncontested Republican candidate for state representative District 59; Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, incumbent for state representative District 54; Clayton Tucker, Democratic challenger for state senate District 24; and Julie Oliver, Democratic challenger for U.S. congressional District 25.
