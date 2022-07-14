Copperas Cove residents interested in obtaining a seat on the Cove City Council can begin filing on July 23, city officials announced last month — a month ahead of the earliest filing date. The election will take place Nov. 8.
Positions up for election are Place 3, currently held by Shawn Alzona; Place 4, held by Jay Manning; and Place 5, held by Dianne Campbell.
Alzona has been on the council since January, winning a runoff in December in a special election after Dan Yancey won the mayoral seat in November. Manning is term-limited and cannot file for reelection. Campbell has been on the council since winning the election in 2019.
Applications for a place on the ballot will only be accepted from July 23 through Aug. 22 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate packets are being processed and are not yet available.
The physical and mailing address for filing an application is:
Copperas Cove City Hall
Attn: Lisa Wilson
914 S. Main Street, Suite D
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/
