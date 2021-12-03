Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today as well as from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as Copperas Cove residents will elect their new city council member for Place 3.
Shawn Alzona and Scott Remalia are vying for the seat that will fill the remainder of Mayor Dan Yancey’s unexpired term.
Voters can submit their votes at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace.
The winner of the runoff will be sworn in during the workshop on Jan. 4.
