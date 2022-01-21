In the absence of Councilman Jay Manning and Councilwoman Dianne Campbell during Tuesday’s Copperas Cove City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to table discussion and action on the status and relationship of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program with the city until the Feb. 1 meeting.
Mayor Dan Yancey told the dozens in attendance to support the program – current and former titleholders and their parents – that he desired to allow the full council to discuss before making a decision.
On the meeting agenda, the discussion was on the workshop portion of the meeting and the regular portion of the meeting.
Yancey turned the workshop discussion into a town hall of sorts, which allowed Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director, and Yashika Fuselier, the mother of the 2020 Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier, to address the council.
Sledd reminded the council of the discussion from the Jan. 4 meeting and how much of it focused on the “public purpose” of the program.
She said she researched what public purpose is and found a consistent definition, referencing Law Insider, which listed eight program areas that if met, constitute public purpose. She said she spoke to City Manager Ryan Haverlah and outlined how the program meets all eight areas.
“The response I received is that there was not written definition of public purpose on record for the city of Copperas Cove and that each council, with advice from the city attorney, decides on a case-by-case basis if an activity, organization or program meets what it defines as public purpose,” Sledd said.
She followed that up by saying that should the city agree to establish the organization by ordinance, it would not require a budget allocation from the city.
“This program raises all of its own money for the pageant, and that is how we fund our activities for the entire year,” Sledd said, adding that it is also how the program provides its scholarships and the money it provides to charity and city activities.
Should the city council decide not to establish the program by a city ordinance, there are a couple of options at its disposal, according to the agenda.
It could encourage the program to become its own legal entity, or it could encourage the program to partner with another organization that could become the fiduciary agent.
Some people who came out to support and speak on behalf of the program had taken that to mean that should the city council decide on one of those two options, it would be a vote for the program to dissolve.
Yancey spoke numerous times to that point, and assured them that if that is how the vote ultimately goes, that is not the intent of the city council.
“Please, don’t misunderstand. The city – regardless of whatever decision gets made – the city’s not dropping out; it’s not (saying), ‘See you later, you’re on your own,’” Yancey said. “That’s not even remotely being contemplated – to my knowledge.”
Haverlah told the council that should it decide to create the scholarship program by an ordinance, it would be similar to other organizations established by ordinance, such as Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Youth Advisory Council or other sports activities.
A point of concern from some council members – including Manning – at a previous meeting on Jan. 4 was the fact that the program runs a pageant. Sledd has emphasized that the pageant is used to select the members who will represent the program and the city.
Haverlah addressed that during the workshop meeting and told the council to consider what is the purpose of the program.
“Is it a community service organization? And is it a community service organization with or without a pageant?” Haverlah said. “And the reason I put that in there is because, council members, you have actually talked to me and asked me the question, ‘Can this be done without a pageant? Can this be done just as a community service organization?’
“So that would have to be a decision and direction that city council would have to provide.”
Haverlah said he has spoken to Sledd, and she has asked how the program could select its titleholders without a pageant.
“It’s a good question,” Haverlah said. “It’s a question that would have to be answered.”
Should the council decide to establish the program by ordinance, the council would have a large role, including with revising and approving the program’s mission and the program’s bylaws as well as approving the members who serve on the program’s board of directors.
Fuselier told the council in her address that the program has been viewed by some as “only a pageant,” but said it is much more than that.
“Elise grew as a young woman and she took more pride in representing Copperas Cove every time she placed her crown on her head,” she said. “She exuded confidence as she met with each business owner or any event, showing that she truly loved the only place she has known as her home.”
Fuselier said it would be a disservice if the council does not establish the program under city ordinance.
“It will be a tremendous disservice to the countless boys and girls and women who anxiously await the opportunity to not only wear the crown but to represent the city of Copperas Cove as a titleholder and the program is dissolved,” Fuselier said.
In a previous meeting, Haverlah told the council that explained that currently, the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program exists as an activity of the city with no city council-authorized guidance.
It falls under his authority, responsibility and control.
Sledd seemed optimistic about the council's decision in an email statement to the Herald Thursday afternoon.
