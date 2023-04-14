Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Coryell County Judge Roger Miller were among 16 people from Texas speaking in favor of a bill in Austin that would lessen the tax burden on the city.
The piece of legislation, House Bill 1613, was authored by Rep. Hugh Shine and coauthored by several legislators, including Rep. Shelby Slawson, who represents Coryell County.
Shine’s bill is intended to reimburse cities whose property tax revenues were disproportionately impacted by the state-mandated 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.
The exemption cost Copperas Cove about $1.4 million in the current fiscal year because the state only reimburses a small portion of the revenue lost. In the current fiscal year, the state is expected to send the city $650,000 for the $2.064 million lost from the exemption.
According to Haverlah, since 2009 — the year the exemption was introduced — the number of eligible properties in the city has increased from 376 properties to 1,381 properties in 2021. Value lost went from $36 million to $234 million.
“The exemption is very worthy of our veterans who have given all to defend our country,” said Monday to the members of the House Ways and Means Committee.
For Copperas Cove, which is expected to lose another $1.8 million in Fiscal Year 2024, according to initial budget-planning presentations from Haverlah, the lost revenue has significant impacts on city services.
Haverlah explained that since 2009, the city’s population has grown by 19% while the city maintains a consistent number of police officers and its firefighting force has slightly diminished.
“We continue to train the best who go elsewhere for better pay,” Haverlah said Monday.
After the city council meeting on April 4, Haverlah explained that the $1.8 million could go toward bolstering the police and fire department with officers and firefighters.
“The strategic budget initiatives that we also went over have a lot of delayed public services, like additional police officers, firefighters, Parks and Recreation,” Haverlah said April 4. “It would provide — potentially — funding for those to enhance and provide the necessary services.
The ultimate fate of the bill is not immediately clear.
Shine, R-Temple, said previously that his bill would be funded by sales tax on vendors doing business on the state’s military installations — both in person and online.
“It would be a great benefit to offset the detrimental impacts — though unforeseen at that time — of communities that are neighboring military installations and serve active-duty soldiers as well as the veterans who served our country,” Haverlah said in the committee hearing.
Shine anticipated the funding pool would amount to up to $300 million per biennium, or about $140 million to $150 million per year, based on figures from the state comptroller’s office.
But on Tuesday, Harker Heights resident Howard Arey told the Harker Heights City Council that the Legislative Budget Board’s latest figures put the pool at $46 million per biennium — not enough to fund the cities that would qualify for the reimbursement.
Miller said the exemption impacts the county just as much.
He said over the past four years, the county has lost $1.87 million in tax revenues not reimbursed to the county. As a result, each resident in the county has taken on an additional 6.6 cents of tax burden, he explained to the committee.
“What we deserve is an equitable system that applies to all counties — all municipalities — in an equitable manner,” Miller said.
Miller began his testimony by telling the members of the committee that he is a disabled veteran who qualifies for the exemption.
“However, I do not claim that exemption because it’s an embarrassment for me as an elected official to look to my constituents and say that I’m placing a tax burden upon you that isn’t being provided by my own dollars, and it’s not being reimbursed from the state,” he said.
