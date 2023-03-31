For the third consecutive year, approximately a dozen city employees with the city of Copperas Cove attended the city’s Leadership and Development Academy.
Wednesday’s afternoon session focused on media and community relations, with city spokesman Kevin Keller briefing the employees on the “do’s and don’t’s” of dealing with the media.
During his course of instruction, Keller outlined how the city handles media requests and what to expect if the staff members are approached by a member of the media.
Overall, the course is broken down into four modules: financial management, professional development, personnel management and leadership.
Each of the staff members learn about different departments within the city.
Employees at the annual leadership academy worked in various departments including the Wastewater Department, the Police Department, the municipal court, the golf course and the Streets Department.
Not all currently hold leadership roles, but all were there to learn more about leadership should they be promoted into such a position.
One common trend among half of the class was an intrigue in how departments develop their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year as well as networking with other employees.
“I’m probably the newest employee with the city in this group,” said Bob Jericho, manager of the pro shop at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. “I learned a lot about the internal processes, like budgeting.
“And it was a good opportunity to meet the leaders as well as my peers to help build relationships so I know where to go if I need help.”
Thomas Brooks, the superintendent of the city’s wastewater plants, found the networking to be helpful also.
“You learn networking,” he said. “A lot of these people I don’t know, and I don’t know what they do in their department, so it’s good to come in here and learn these people and learn their jobs as well.”
A person who has been in many mentorship and leadership classes, Brooks said the city of Copperas Cove’s academy is the best he’s been part of.
“This class is more thorough and it actually gives you more self-reflection on how you can change,” he said.
Theresa Davis, the deputy clerk at the municipal court, said she has gotten a lot out of the class as well.
“It’s helped me as a coworker ... it has helped me rethink before I speak a lot of the times,” she said. “But it also helps me because I go back and tell my coworkers what we learned in here, and to a lot of the stuff I’ve told them, they didn’t know either.”
Davis said she recommends all employees to go through the academy.
April Lingo, a police dispatcher, said the academy has had her interest since the beginning, but she was hesitant since she was going through a promotion process in previous installments of the academy.
She said the most eye-opening thing has been “the inner workings of the budget, the budget committee and how everything is processed and how long it takes to get something approved.”
Also working for the police department as a patrol sergeant, Chris Ruscio, said he is going through this year’s class to complete what he started a year ago before he had a procedure that kept him on leave for some time.
“I’ve actually met a lot of these people here,” Ruscio said of the benefits. “And then the inner workings of the city that I just really didn’t know from patrols.”
Ben Flores, who works in the Streets Department and has been with the city for a year, referred to himself as a “lifelong learner.”
“I just want to keep learning and keep advancing myself,” he said.
Flores said one thing that has stuck out to him is how city employees correlate with community involvement.
“Everybody getting together, trying to build something — not just for one area but as a whole.”
The city started the leadership and development academy in 2021 and will continue to do it annually.
