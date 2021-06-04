During the city council workshop meeting Tuesday, the city recognized two employees for time in service.
Christopher Altott, Public Works assistant director, was recognized for his 15 years of service to the city.
James Malone, wastewater chief plant operator, was recognized for 35 years of service.
The city recognizes employees who have service time in increments of five years (five, 10, 15, 20, and so on) during the workshop of the first council meeting of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.